Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted that the Premier League is offering him a physical challenge, but it is one he is hugely enjoying so far.

Porro arrived in London on the final day of the January transfer window with the London-based club agreeing a loan deal with Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season; Tottenham have an obligation to buy the player for £40m at the end of the spell.

It is Porro’s first taste of Premier League football and he has so far featured six times in the top flight for Tottenham.

Describing football in England, the right-back insisted that it is more physical and a player trying to adapt has to be stronger.

In spite of that challenge, Porro insists that he is gradually adapting to the style and is hugely enjoying it.

“Here, the football is more physical”, Porro said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s stronger. In the two months, I have been here, I have liked it a lot.

“You have to be alert all the time.

“You have to be intense, and you have to be ready to give 100 per cent.

“The style is something that, gradually, I am adapting to.

“Now, I just want to continue in the same way.”

Porro was snapped up by Antonio Conte, but the Italian has since departed Tottenham and it remains to be seen how much he features in the plans of the next permanent manager.