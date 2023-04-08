Former Scotland international Mark Wilson believes Hearts can still regroup and finish third in the Scottish Premiership, though he admits the pressure is on boss Robbie Nielson.

Hearts went down to a 2-0 defeat at home against St Mirren on Saturday, a result which is their sixth defeat in seven games.

Fans have been left unhappy at Hearts’ poor run of form and they have slipped out of third place, being overtaken by Aberdeen, and now sit in fourth.

The pressure is growing on manager Nielson, but Wilson thinks Hearts do have the ability to get out of their current rut and finish third.

He feels Neilson will need to have a good chat with his players and put right what is going wrong.

“I think Hearts do have enough to turn this form around. I still think they have enough to finish third”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But Robbie has to regroup. He has to get his players in, sit them down and have a good, long chat with them to get this fixed because, I’ve been there before and when you’re on one of these losing runs fans are against you, the world is against you and sometimes it can only end one way.

“Crucial period coming up for the Hearts manager.”

Hearts next face a big test in the shape of city rivals Hibernian, before they then play host to strugglers Ross County.