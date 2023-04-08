Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes a win over Crystal Palace at home would release some of the pressure on the Whites in the relegation dogfight.

A 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night shot Leeds up to 13th in the Premier League table.

But they are far from out of the relegation fight as only two points separate them from the teams in the drop zone at the moment.

Leeds have another home game lined up on Sunday when they will host Crystal Palace and Matteo is expecting the Elland Road faithful to be at their vociferous best to push the team on.

He insisted that everyone is aware of the importance of getting a win this weekend as it could release a lot of the pressure on Leeds and give them another shot of confidence as they look to survive in the Premier League this season.

The former White said on LUTV: “The character is going to be everything.

“The fans are going to be really up for this game because they know if we can get these three points, it’s going to be so important.

“The confidence going into the next games and it takes the pressure off a little bit.”

A win for Leeds would take them above Crystal Palace and a bit further away from the relegation quagmire.