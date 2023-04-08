Richard Keys has blasted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his complaints about the scheduling in the Premier League and told the Dutchman that he can go back to the Eredivisie if he wants to.

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and kept their ambition of finishing in the top four on track.

However, they suffered a key injury issue when Marcus Rashford had to come off due to a groin injury.

The forward is the club’s top goalscorer this season with 27 goals in all competitions and a lengthy layoff could severely affect their end to the campaign.

Manchester United played their 49th game of the season on Saturday and if they reach the FA Cup and Europa League finals, they could go on to play 63 games by the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag criticised a schedule that saw them play on Wednesday evening and then on Saturday lunchtime and insisted that injuries are bound to happen when players do not get enough time to recover following games.

However, Keys mocked his concerns and insisted that he is free to go back to the Netherlands if the Premier League’s schedule concerns him.

The veteran broadcaster, addressing Ten Hag, said on beIN SPORTS: “Erik, as regards the scheduling and injuries, it’s the English Premier League.

“If you don’t like it, there is always of course Eredivisie, where you can go and ply your trade.”

Manchester United will play Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night before travelling to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.