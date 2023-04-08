Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Glasgow rivals Rangers to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are rapidly closing in on another Scottish league title and boast a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Celtic have not looked like dropping points in recent months and also beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this year.

They will start as favourites this afternoon, but Reo Hatate, James Forrest and Liel Abada are all out.

Celtic have Joe Hart between the sticks, while in defence Postecoglou picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

In the centre of the park, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy and Matt O’Riley, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

If Postecoglou wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Sead Haksabanovic and David Turnbull.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Mooy, O’Riley, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Turnbull, Kobayashi, Oh, Iwata, Bernabei, Welsh, Vata