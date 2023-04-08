Former England star Chris Waddle feels Leicester City showed a lack of belief, confidence and leadership in their 1-0 loss against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Following the departure of long-term manager Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes lost their second match in a row under caretaker manager Adam Sadler, thus failing to do any justice to their survival fight.

Leicester are currently winless in their last five league games and find themselves inside the relegation zone, two points off safety.

Ex-England man Waddle believes that Leicester were incredibly poor in their crunch match against Bournemouth and lacked in belief, confidence and leadership.

He was also critical about the home side’s ability to supply their frontman Jamie Vardy with service.

“Leicester were very poor. Lacking in belief, confidence, leadership”, Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“There’s enough quality [in this squad] and first half it was like the never turned up.

“They never put a tackle in, no creativity. Jamie Vardy got no service whatsoever.”

There was life in the Leicester team in the second half, Waddle insists, though they never really managed to threaten the opposition.

“They came to life a bit more when they went to a 4-4-2 but didn’t threaten.

“Bournemouth could have won by three or four.”

Leicester now have eight games left to save their season and take on Manchester City next Saturday; they have been tipped to appoint Jesse Marsch as their new boss.