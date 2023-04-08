Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have named their starting side and substitutes to go into battle against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side sit outside the bottom three only on goal difference in what is a congested bottom half of the Premier League table.

Everton boast a poor recent record at Old Trafford and have not won at the ground since 2013.

Dyche must make do without key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure today as he serves a three-match ban following his sending off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey form the back four.

Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are in midfield, along with Alex Iwobi, while Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray support Ellis Simms.

Dyche can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, with options available that include James Garner and Neal Maupay.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Iwobi, Onana, McNeil, Gray, Simms

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Patterson