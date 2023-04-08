Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has picked his team and substitutes to welcome Brighton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Stellini has seen Tottenham slip out of the top four and will know the importance of picking up all three points against a Brighton side with European aspirations of their own.

Tottenham head into this afternoon’s game on the back of back to back draws in the Premier League, but edged Brighton out 1-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this term.

Lucas Moura is unavailable due to a three-match ban, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon remain out.

Hugo Lloris is between the sticks for Tottenham, who go with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet at the back.

The wing-backs in the team for Spurs are Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic.

In midfield, Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp as they look to control the game, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Stellini needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Arnaut Danjuma and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Devine, Mundle, Richarlison, Danjuma