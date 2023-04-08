Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has insisted that labelling James Tavernier a poor defender is a myth and lauded him for his contribution to the Gers.

Tavernier was in fine form for Rangers on Saturday at Celtic Park and scored twice as the Gers were edged out 3-2 by their rivals in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic.

The Rangers skipper almost scored what would have been a sensational hat-trick, but he still left Celtic Park having scored 100 goals for the club, despite being a right-back.

Tavernier is often criticised for his defending, but former Gers star Dalziel believes it is a myth that the right-back is a poor defender and insists the criticism has to stop as he has been an amazing servant to the club.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think this [saying he cannot defend] is a myth about James Tavernier.

“I think James Tavernier has been an absolute brilliant servant to Rangers Football Club.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s contributed; he comes in for criticism about not being a leader.

“For me today, he dragged Rangers through the game the fact that he scored at an important time just before half time. Rangers came out full of confidence, he gets them back into the game with a terrific header, he nearly scores a third.

“The criticism of James Tavernier in my opinion has got to stop. Will he have bad games with Rangers? Yes he will, but I think he’s been a terrific servant for the football club.”

Rangers now look to have little hope of catching Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but can still finish the season with the Scottish Cup.