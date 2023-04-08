John Aldridge has conceded that the situation has become drastic for Liverpool and they have to beat Arsenal on Sunday to keep their top four hopes alive.

Liverpool have not won a game since beating Manchester United 7-0 at home last month and have picked up just a point from their last three Premier League fixtures.

They are ten points behind Manchester United, who are currently sitting fourth and their top four hopes have been fading with each passing game without a win.

Aldridge admitted that Liverpool have faced too many of these ‘must-win’ scenarios this season and Newcastle United and Manchester United’s form has not helped their cause either.

He conceded that the situation has come to a point where they need to win all of their remaining games and insisted that they have to find a way to beat Arsenal if they are to keep their fading top four hopes alive.

The former Liverpool star said on LFC TV: “We have been saying that a lot this season, ‘must win’, ‘must win’ and it’s come to the time where we nearly need to win all the games.

“The way Newcastle have hit the form at the right time, Manchester United, unfortunately, have the points in the bag and Tottenham are not out of the equation, whatever they will do they will do.

“As far as we are concerned, it has got very drastic, you have to say.

“It is a must-win and it’s getting harder and harder game by game.”

Liverpool have been far better at home than away this season and have lost just once at Anfield in 13 Premier League games, winning nine of them and drawing three times.