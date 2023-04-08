Patrick Roberts has admitted that Sunderland have helped in his growth of his career and revealed his desire to continue to help the club achieve their goals.

The 26-year-old right winger joined Sunderland initially on a six-month loan last season and earned a two year contract by helping the Black Cats to promotion to the Championship.

Roberts did not feature under former boss Alex Neil, but since the arrival of Tony Mowbray, the winger has been a regular for the Black Cats.

He stressed that he is grateful to be part of Sunderland and added that he has enjoyed every moment since putting a foot inside the club.

The 26-year-old stated that both the club and his ambitions for the future were aligned and stressed that he wants to help the club for helping his career.

“It’s been more than a year since I came to this club and I’m still glad to be here, to be involved, and to take it on the pitch at the Stadium of Light and be at this club”, Roberts told the Sunderland Echo.

“Initially, I just came on a six-month contract.

“The club had been in League One for four years and it was quite tough and they wanted to get out.

“You look at League One now and it is a tough old league.

“We finished fifth in the league and managed to get promoted but then we’ve come into this league with pretty much the same squad plus a few additions.

“We did well to get out of League One but now we are competing in a higher league and we are more relaxed and there’s less pressure, we’re just enjoying it every week.

“The club helped me and I wanted to help the club, we were aligned in our ambitions really.”

Roberts has made 36 league outings for Sunderland in the league, while scoring four goals and providing six assists.