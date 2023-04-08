Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has mocked Harry Kane following his winner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kane came in for intense criticism in midweek when many feel he overreacted to contact from Abdoulaye Doucoure to get the Everton midfielder sent off.

The England captain has been criticised and mocked since that incident for exaggerating his injury, which resulted in the Toffees start receiving a red card.

The forward made the headlines for the right reasons today when he scored a late winner to get three more crucial points for Tottenham against Brighton at home.

However, the mocking for his reaction in midweek has not stopped and with his firm tongue firmly in his cheek, Keys insisted that it is remarkable that the forward recovered from such a serious injury in a short period of time.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “What a goal Harry.

“Thank goodness for Spurs that he recovered from that injury.”

Everton boss Sean Dyche recently mocked Kane by saying that he was concerned the striker could have snapped an eyelash.