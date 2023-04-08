Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers manager Michael Beale has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Old Firm rivals Celtic at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Beale takes his Gers outfit to Parkhead for the Scottish Premiership fixture sitting nine points behind Celtic in the league standings and needing a win.

Rangers have been in superb form under Beale since he took charge, but have won just once at Celtic Park since the 2010/11 campaign.

Beale remains without Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence and Leon King. Connor Goldson is not in the matchday squad.

Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers today, while James Tavernier, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Borna Barisic form the back four.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager go with Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell, while Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Beale has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up and they include, Fashion Sakala and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cantwell; Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Hagi, Colak, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield