Fixture: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit to Elland Road this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Whites are on an upward curve under boss Javi Gracia, but are still just two points above the relegation zone; visitors Crystal Palace are a point ahead of Leeds.

With Leeds in good form they will start as favourites to record another win today and continue their march towards safety in the Premier League.

Gracia is still dealing with injuries to Tyler Adams, Max Wober and Stuart Dallas.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Gracia goes with Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds have Marc Roca and Weston McKennie, while Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

Gracia has options on the bench if needed, including Adam Forshaw and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Crystal Palace

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Cooper, Forshaw, Kristensen, Summerville, Greenwood, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto