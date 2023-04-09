William Saliba was not with the Arsenal squad for their pre-match walk in Liverpool this morning, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are preparing to lock horns with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon in a crunch clash.

The jury has been out on whether Gunners defender Saliba would be available for the meeting with the Reds.

Saliba, 22, started every Premier League game for Mikel Arteta’s side until picking up an injury in the Europa League against Sporting Lisbon.

And he may well miss out again today as he was not with the Arsenal squad when they took their pre-match walk.

The Gunners squad stepped out on Merseyside for their walk before the meeting with Liverpool, but Saliba was not spotted in the group.

Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League is now just five points after Manchester City won on Saturday.

This afternoon’s game at Anfield is widely seen as crucial to Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title.