Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to league leaders Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp knows his side are fighting an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season and failing to beat Arsenal today could effectively spell the end of their challenge.

The Reds have been plagued by poor performances in recent weeks and Klopp will need to turn back the clock to magic up a performance of old to beat Arsenal.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Arsenal run out 3-2 winners.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while in defence Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield Liverpool play Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are the goal threats.

If Klopp wants to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip