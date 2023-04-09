Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing is oozing confidence about Jurgen Klopp’s men beating Leeds United in their next game.

Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, while Leeds were drubbed 5-1 at Elland Road by Crystal Palace on the same day.

Klopp’s side look to now have zero margin for error if they want to mount any kind of challenge to finish in the top four and next up is a trip to Leeds.

Former Red Spearing is expecting to see Liverpool claim all three points at Elland Road and is positive about the outcome of the game.

He feels Liverpool can get the three points and put their bid for a top four spot back on track.

“100 per cent, I’d back us all day to go to Leeds and get a positive result, three points”, Spearing said on LFC TV after the Arsenal game.

“And to kickstart again, take what we’ve done from today and go forward and hopefully get the three points.”

Liverpool sit in eighth place in the Premier League standings, having picked up 44 points from 29 games and are 12 points off fourth place.