Tam McManus insists if Hibernian fail to get into the top six in the Scottish Premiership then it is nowhere near good enough.

Lee Johnson’s men went down to a 2-1 loss away at Dundee United on Sunday to leave themselves sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Livingston are just a point behind Hibs, while Motherwell are four points off Johnson’s side in the scramble for a top six spot.

Hibernian are next due to take on city rivals Hearts, before they then travel to play St Johnstone.

And McManus thinks if Hibs cannot finish in the top six then it will simply not be good enough on the part of boss Johnson.

“Now a very big 2 games for Lee Johnson”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“If Hibs somehow manage to not get in the top 6 in this league (which outwith the top 2 is the poorest I’ve seen in a long time) it’s nowhere near good enough I’m afraid.”

Hibernian have now lost their last four games on the bounce, although two of those matches were against Rangers and Celtic.

Johnson has been in charge at Easter Road since May 2022.