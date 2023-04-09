Ipswich Town are preparing to splash the cash in the summer transfer window if they win promotion to the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kieran McKenna’s men are in fine form as the end of the season approaches and currently sit second in League One, inside the automatic promotion slots.

However, the race is fierce, with Sheffield Wednesday sitting in third, and Ipswich could yet have to make do with a playoff place.

Plans are being made in the event of promotion though and Ipswich are prepared to act forcefully in the summer transfer window.

The club’s American backers will splash the cash as they look for Ipswich to make an impression in the Championship.

Southampton striker Adam Armstrong is likely to be a target for the Portman Road outfit.

Ipswich thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 on Good Friday and are next set to lock horns with mid-table Cheltenham on Easter Monday.

They then have two homes games on the bounce, against Charlton Athletic and Port Vale, with a chance to kick on in the automatic promotion hunt.