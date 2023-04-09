Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn feels the Whites need to have a prolific goalscorer if they want to get to the next level in the Premier League as at present they are not evolving.

Javi Gracia saw his side collapse at Elland Road on Sunday as Crystal Palace ran out 5-1 winners in the Premier League clash.

Leeds had led 1-0 and had opportunities to increase their lead before Palace levelled, which they did not take, and were made to pay the price.

They are continuing to battle relegation in the Premier League and shipping five goals at Elland Road means their goal difference has taken a big hit.

Redfearn believes Leeds are lacking a prolific goalscorer as Patrick Bamford does not fit the bill and stressed the Whites need one to reach the next level.

“I wouldn’t say Patrick Bamford is a prolific goalscorer”, Redfearn said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think he’s a goalscorer and I think he’s a good player, but he’s not prolific.

“I think if you’re going to get to the next level in the Premier League, because at the moment Leeds are in the level where they are not evolving, they are at the level where they are fighting relegation for the last two seasons, then they have to get that quality and that quality costs money.

“You’ve got to be able to compete financially with the teams at that level and I’m not sure Leeds are at that point yet.

“That’s no criticism because they’ve done unbelievably well to get promoted and get established, and they are still in the Premier League.”

Leeds did spend over £35m in the January transfer window to sign youngster Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim, while West Ham United landed Danny Ings from Aston Villa for an initial £12m.