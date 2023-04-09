Leicester City have not yet decided to appoint former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch as their new manager, according to Sky Sports News.

The Foxes recently sacked Brendan Rodgers as manager as they grow concerned about potentially being relegated from the Premier League.

It has been claimed they are set to appoint another manager sacked earlier this year, in the shape of Marsch.

Leeds were also worried about relegation and showed Marsch the door, bringing in Javi Gracia to succeed him.

Leicester have made no decision on Marsch yet and are still looking at a host of potential options.

They have held positive talks with Marsch and believe he could still be the right man to be in charge even if they are relegated.

No final decision has been made however and having a caretaker manager through until the end of the season is still possible.

Leicester are due to travel to Elland Road to face Leeds later this month and it remains to be seen if Marsch is leading the Foxes against his former club.