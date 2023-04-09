Leeds United are more than capable of beating Liverpool in their next Premier League outing, former Whites boss Neil Redfearn feels.

On a day which saw Liverpool grab a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Premier League leaders Arsenal, recovering from being 2-0 down, Leeds were taken apart by Crystal Palace.

Javi Gracia’s men led 1-0 at Elland Road, but collapsed in the second half and ended up on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline.

Their chance to react comes when Liverpool visit Elland Road on 17th April and Redfearn believes Leeds are capable of beating the Reds.

Redfearn is of the view that Liverpool have shown they are vulnerable this season and Leeds can take advantage.

The former Whites boss said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “They’ve got to dust themselves down, get their boots back on and get out there against Liverpool.

“A game where if they get anything they have done well, but there is nothing to stop them going out and beating Liverpool.

“Liverpool have proved this season that they are vulnerable.”

Leeds stunned Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season when they ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville.