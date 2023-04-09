Newcastle United are highly unlikely to meet Manchester United’s asking price for Scott McTominay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is already looking towards the summer transfer window to reinforce his squad and may even have Champions League football on the agenda.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay is a key target for Newcastle, with Howe a big fan of the Scotland international.

Manchester United are claimed to want £50m to part ways with McTominay, but Newcastle have no intention of meeting that price tag.

Though the Magpies are again expected to splash the cash in the summer transfer window, shelling out £50m for McTominay does not appear to be on their agenda.

McTominay has made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season, picking up seven bookings in the process.

He missed his side’s meeting with Newcastle in October due to a yellow card suspension, but clocked 82 minutes in the Red Devils’ loss to the Magpies earlier this month.

McTominay’s contract at Old Trafford is due to run through until the summer of 2025.