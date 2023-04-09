Sunderland winger Jack Clarke was watched by scouts from Premier League side Crystal Palace on Good Friday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarke is thriving at Sunderland, having completed a permanent move to the Black Cats from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

His performances in the Championship are now garnering attention and Crystal Palace had a scout watch Clarke in action against Hull City.

The trip to the Stadium of Light was fruitful as Clarke provided two assists and scored once in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Palace see Clarke as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who could move on in the summer.

Clarke was tracked by Crystal Palace when he was on the books at Leeds United, but Tottenham Hotspur snapped him up.

Chances were hugely limited in north London and Clarke soon headed out on loan with QPR.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper to a four-year contract when he completed a switch to Sunderland last summer and the Black Cats are likely to be reluctant to lose him.