Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray feels that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is a brilliant footballer with the ability to pick the right pass and make the right decisions.

Manchester United have sent Amad on a loan to Sunderland and the right winger is having a great season with the Black Cats.

Amad has got to double figures in terms of goals for Mowbray’s side and on Good Friday he scored two crucial goals to help Sunderland draw 4-4 with Hull City.

Mowbray hailed the Manchester United youngster as a wonderful talent and believes that Amad is up to speed with the squad after the international break.

The Sunderland manager further praised Amad for his decision making and stressed that the player is excellent at picking the right passes.

“Amad is a wonderful talent, we know that it took him a week or so after the international break to get back up to speed”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by The Northern Echo.

“He’s just a good footballer who picks the right pass, who makes the right decisions, who gets the weight of the ball right.”

Diallo will be hoping to end the season on a strong note and get into Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season.