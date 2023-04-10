Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks believes that West Ham United and David Moyes should part ways after the end of the season.

Moyes’ West Ham scored a massive win over Fulham on Saturday to give their hopes of surviving in the Premier League this term a big boost.

The Hammers sit in 14th place on 30 points from 29 matches and are three points above the drop zone.

West Ham have now won four of their last six games across all competitions, but Crooks believes that regardless of what happens between now and the end of the campaign, the time has come for Moyes to go.

He is clear that Moyes has done a decent job, but thinks he has now run out of steam at the London Stadium.

“This [the win over Fulham] was also a massive win for the Hammers, particularly as they have gone 11 league matches without a win”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“This puts the East End club on 30 points – and 36 points should see them to safety.

“However, the question remains: is Moyes the right man to take West Ham forward next season? I think not.

“He has done a decent job at London Stadium but I think an amicable parting of the ways would be a dignified and fitting way to end a polite and interesting association.”

Moyes could yet lead West Ham to success in the Europa Conference League this season.