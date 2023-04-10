Former Premier League star Lee Chung-yong has stated that he is not worried about Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-min Son having a difficult season, as he believes that the player still has much to offer.

The 30-year-old attacker, who has been a prolific goalscorer for Tottenham in recent seasons, is struggling in front of goal in the ongoing campaign.

On Saturday, Son scored the 100th goal of his Spurs career against Brighton and helped Tottenham to a crucial 2-1 victory.

Chung-yong pointed out that Son has performed admirably for Tottenham since joining and praised the Spurs forward for reaching the 100-goal mark.

The former top-flight star also stated that he is not worried about Son’s lack of form in the current campaign and insisted that the attacker still has the ability to fulfil the expectations and demands of top-level football.

“Son joined Spurs in 2015″, Chung-yong told South Korean journalist Sungmo Lee.

“He scored his 100th goal in less than 10 years.

“You can play well for 1 or 2 seasons, but to do it for 8 seasons is just amazing.

“I think as he was so great so far, fans want more from him.

“I’m not worried about him.

“I’m not worried as he was so great so far, he has the ability to satisfy fan’s expectations, he was always like that so far.”

“I believe he’ll give more joy to football fans, and always wish him well enjoying football as long as he can, without any injuries.”

Son has scored twice in his last four league games and with eight games left, he will be hoping to finish the season strongly.