Former England star Stuart Pearce believes that Leeds United are one of five teams that are in the mix to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Leeds had appeared to be quickly heading out of the relegation scrap in the Premier League after an upturn in form following the appointment of Javi Gracia.

They suffered a setback on Sunday when handed a 5-1 thrashing by Crystal Palace at Elland Road, but remain outside the drop zone.

While Leeds lost at the weekend, Bournemouth scored a crucial win away at Leicester City and Pearce thinks the Cherries are no longer in the relegation conversation.

Pearce believes that Leeds are one of five clubs that he expects to provide the three relegated sides.

“To get them [Bournemouth] where they are given where they have been previously [this season] has been absolutely astounding”, Pearce said on talkSPORT’s White & Jordan.

“At this moment in time I wouldn’t even view them as in a conversation about relegation because of who they have got to play and because I think there are going to be three worse teams than them.

“For him [Gary O’Neil] to keep them in the division has been an absolutely magnificent effort.

“I’m seeing Leeds, Everton, Forest, Leicester and Saints – it will be three from five, that’s how I’m seeing it at the moment.”

Leeds next go up against Liverpool, who are facing an almost impossible task to finish in the top four this season and may realistically need to win all their remaining games to stand a chance.