Weston McKennie has promised that Leeds United know how to bounce back from difficult situations and stressed that it is in their DNA to never give up.

On Sunday, Javi Gracia’s Leeds suffered a catastrophic 5-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in front of their home crowd.

Sunday’s defeat left Leeds in 16th place in the league table with 29 points from their 30 Premier League games.

McKennie stated that the Whites’ players were well aware of the importance of the Crystal Palace game’s impact on their race for survival in the Premier League.

The US international also added that Leeds are a club with a history of bouncing back from tough situations and stated that they will be ready for their next game against Liverpool.

“We know the reality of the situation”, McKennie told LUTV.

“We know that this was a big game for us, and for them as well.

“Leeds is a club that knows how to bounce back and knows not to give up in any situation.

“That’s what we are going to stick to, and it’s in our DNA.

“So we’ll just be ready for the next game against Liverpool and hope to get three points there.”

Leeds came out 2-1 winners at Anfield when they met Liverpool earlier in the season and will be hoping to snatch three points from Jurgen Klopp’s side when they visit Elland Road next Monday.