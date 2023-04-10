Leeds United star Weston McKennie feels that Crystal Palace scoring just before half-time should not have affected the Whites and they had to deal with the situation.

The Yorkshire outfit suffered a 5-1 humbling at Elland Road at the hands of Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace despite taking an early lead with Patrick Bamford’s goal.

Hodgson’s side equalised just before half-time, and in the second half, they put four goals past Javi Gracia’s side to inflict further pain on Leeds’ relegation threatened campaign.

McKennie is of the opinion that Marc Guehi’s goal just before the half-time break helped Crystal Palace come back at the game, but feels that even though the Eagles scoring before the break was a blow, it was one Leeds needed to deal with.

The Leeds star stated that the Whites need to dust down themselves and analyse their mistakes in the game to be ready for their next game against Liverpool

“Honestly, I would say it [their equaliser before half-time] helped them“, McKennie told LUTV.

“But at the end of the day it’s our jobs as professionals to deal with the consequences and deal with the goals scored against us and come back out in the second half prepared to score again.

“But it didn’t work like that and now we just have to recover, analyse and we have eight days until our next big game.”

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches to go.