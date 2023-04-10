Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has pointed out that Cheltenham Town will be tough due to the size of the pitch, where opposition fans will be right on top of his team.

The Blues are on a 12-match unbeaten run in the league and are in second place with 81 points from 39 games.

Today, Ipswich will lock horns with 16th place Cheltenham, whom they failed to beat at Portman Road in the reverse fixture in November.

McKenna stressed that their away trip to Cheltenham will be every bit difficult as their visits to Derby County and Bolton Wanderers were.

The Ipswich boss pointed out that the small dimensions of Cheltenham’s home ground will give Wade Elliott’s side an advantage as the home fans will be on top of his players.

McKenna also stated that he is expecting big away support behind them at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

“We know it’s going to be a really tough game; there’s no doubt about it”, McKenna told Ipswich TV.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room on Friday.

“It’s an example of why the league is so tough and how different the games we have had.

“The last couple of away games, like Derby and Bolton, everyone can easily identify as tough games, but this is every bit as tough just in a different way.

“Difficult opponent, small pitch, crowd right on top of you and a big challenge that we are really looking forward to.

“It’s great to come to a place like this and get a win.

“We have got big support coming to back us and it would be a fantastic win to get, but we know we have to work really hard for it.”

Ipswich will be looking to solidify their place in the top two and go into the game in search of their ninth straight win.