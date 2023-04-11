Standard Liege are set to beat competition from Celtic and Rangers for the signature of Everton midfielder Isaac Price, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been a regular for the Everton Under-21s this season and even made a Premier League appearance for the Toffees.

Everton have offered him a new contract to continue his development at Goodison Park but the teenager wants to move on.

He wants to challenge himself by playing regular first-team football and there has been serious interest from Celtic and Rangers, who want to take him to Scotland.

The two Glasgow giants have been pushing to sign him but Price is set to move to Belgium in the summer.

He is in talks over a pre-contract with Belgian outfit Standard Liege and is nearing a deal with the club.

The Belgian club have offered him a chance to play regular first-team football from next season onwards.

They have now emerged as the favourites to sign him over Celtic and Rangers at this stage.

Everton would be in line for compensation from any of his suitors who manage to agree on a deal with Price.