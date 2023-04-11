Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has admitted that right-back Alistair Johnston has been an unbelievable signing for Celtic and says he is a machine on the right side.

Johnston came in during the winter transfer window from MLS outfit Montreal, after Josip Juranovic moved on from Celtic.

The Canadian has wasted little time in cementing a place in the team and has seamlessly managed to replace Juranovic, to the surprise of many observers.

Johnston was very good in Celtic’s win over Rangers on Saturday and Ferguson admitted that he has been a great find for the Scottish champions, comparing him to a machine.

He stressed that Juranovic was a top player for Celtic but insisted that the Canadian has come in and has used his strength and quality to nail down his spot on the right-hand side of the Bhoys team.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He has been an unbelievable find.

“Juranovic, for me, was a top full-back but again he is another guy who has something about him.

“One thing about him is that he is machine down that right-hand side.

“He is very strong, very athletic and that’s one thing about him.”

Johnson has already made 15 appearances for Celtic across all competitions since joining the club and will be looking to scoop up the Scottish Premiership title in the coming weeks.