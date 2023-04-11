Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed the message he gave his Gas players at half-time against Fleetwood Town on Easter Monday, as the League One clash ended 2-1 to his side.

Barton’s side managed their second win in a row against Fleetwood on Monday, despite trailing by one goal after 45 minutes.

Bristol Rovers came out 2-1 winners with the help of an equalising strike by Everton loanee Lewis Gibson and a 66th minute winner from Grant Ward.

The Gas’ boss stated that his side performed better in the first half and pointed out that they should have equalised before the half-time break.

Barton revealed that he pointed out to his players during the half-time break that they are a much better footballing side than Fleetwood and suggested that they maintain their composure and play their natural game.

“I thought we were the better team”, Barton told his club’s media.

“We had a great chance with Andy Evans in the first half, right at the end, to go in level.

“Said to the boys at half-time, Look, we are a much better side, a much better footballing team.

“They are a set-piece team, pumping it along with big lads and it’s effective; it works for them.

“They got the goal off it.

“So stay calm, stay composed, keep playing; there is no way this team could beat us and you know we have to defend properly for the last ten minutes because they have loaded the box.

“I thought we were a much better outfit.”

Bristol Rovers are now 14th in the league table and next they will take on seventh placed Derby County and will be looking for another three points.