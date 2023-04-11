Rangers legend Barry Ferguson feels Michael Beale should focus on spending money on outfield players rather than look for a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

The 41-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and there is no certainty on whether he will be signing a fresh extension at Ibrox.

Rangers have a lot to do in the summer and could need to go for a goalkeeper as well if McGregor decides to hang up his gloves at the end of the season.

The veteran goalkeeper made a mistake for Celtic forward Jota’s goal on Saturday, but Ferguson insisted that he is still a top custodian and indicated that Rangers should try to keep him.

He stressed that Rangers boss Beale has other things to do to sort out the squad and needs to spend the budget on outfield players rather than bring in a goalkeeper.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I still think in terms of goalkeeper, he is still a top goalkeeper.

“It depends on the budget but I’d rather go for outfield players.

“If he is going to have say £10m to £12m, I think he has got to go for players who can do damage further up the park.”

McGregor has played more than 480 times for Rangers over two separate stints and currently has Jon McLaughlin as his understudy.