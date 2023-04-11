Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that it is paramount that the Gers stop Celtic from winning the treble this season by beating them in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the end of the month.

Michael Beale’s side lost 3-2 at Celtic on Saturday and it is now a foregone conclusion that the Bhoys are going to add the Scottish Premiership title to their Scottish League Cup triumph this season.

However, Rangers still have a chance to win silverware but for that, they have to do something that they have failed to do since Beale became their manager – beat Celtic.

The two sides clash in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on 30th April and Ferguson stressed that all focus needs to shift to that game for the Gers.

He insisted that Rangers have to beat Celtic and try to retain the trophy in the final as the former midfielder feels that Ange Postecoglou’s side winning the treble would make it an extremely uncomfortable summer for Beale and his team.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “All focus and attention goes on to 30th April.

“There are games in between that and you need to win every game if you are Rangers, but all focus and attention goes on that semi-final game to make sure that they beat Celtic.

“And make sure that they try and retain that Scottish Cup because if they don’t and Celtic win the treble, it will be a long summer.”

Rangers have another league game against Celtic towards the end of the season as well at Ibrox.