Leeds United have joined Borussia Dortmund in holding an interest in Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites have made a point of looking to bring in talents for their Under-21s side to then feed them into the first team and took Darko Gyabi from Manchester City last summer.

They could again look to raid the Etihad Stadium in the approaching summer transfer window as they are keen on Manchester City talent Charles.

Charles faces a battle to progress into the Manchester City first team and Borussia Dortmund are already tracking him.

The German giants have been active in targeting promising talents in the youth ranks at Premier League clubs and are interested in taking Charles to Germany.

Charles, 19, has clocked regular game time in the Premier League 2 for Manchester City this season, turning out 22 times.

His talents have also been on display in Europe, where he has featured in the UEFA Youth League.

Pep Guardiola even included Charles on the bench for Manchester City’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in February.