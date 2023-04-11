John Aldridge has paid tribute to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and wants to see a few more of his cameos before he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Firmino came on in the second half against Arsenal at Anfield at the weekend and scored the equalising goal in the 2-2 game.

Liverpool remained eighth in the Premier League table and are very much the outsiders in the top-four race, but the Brazilian made a major impact in a big game for the Reds.

He will be leaving Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season and Aldridge admitted that Liverpool are going to miss his presence in the squad.

He insisted that Firmino has been a modern great at Anfield and has been a fantastic servant of the club.

The Liverpool legend is keen to see Firmino put in more such cameo performances for the rest of the season before he eventually leaves.

Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “It was a fantastic header from Bobby.

“We’ll miss him when he leaves.

“When he came on, he made a difference. He’s been great for the club.

“Everyone wishes him all the best.

“Hopefully he can keep putting in good cameos and keep getting us some needed points until the end of the season.

“He’s been fantastic for the club, he really has been a great player.”

The Brazilian has scored 109 times in 359 appearances for the Merseyside giants since joining the club in 2015; he was signed by Brendan Rodgers.