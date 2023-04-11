The uncertainty around Manchester United’s sale process is starting to affect the club’s transfer plans for the summer, according to the Independent.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s Nine Two Foundation and the INEOS group are yet to receive any response from Manchester United following their second bids.

The American bank Raine Group are carrying out the process on behalf of the Glazers and it has been more than two weeks since the second bids were tabled.

The offers were still not close to the £6bn figure that the Glazers would ideally want before selling the club.

There is now uncertainty due to the lack of communication and that is now starting to affect the club’s summer plans.

The Manchester United decision-makers are not sure about their budget for the next transfer window.

They are expected to have more money to spend if the sale goes through but there is no guarantee at the moment.

It has led to the club being unable to provide any cast iron assurances to representatives of players and clubs.

Manchester United officials will be hoping to receive clarification on the sale of the club by the end of the season.