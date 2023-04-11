Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League and have a massive chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle are preparing for the summer window with a view to being in the Champions League or either of the other two European competitions.

Eddie Howe wants to add to his midfield options in the next window and several players are being watched.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Demirbay is one of the midfielders who are being studied by the Newcastle recruitment team.

The 29-year-old midfielder is not in the age profile that Newcastle have been shopping for under Howe.

But he will have a year left on his contract in the summer and is likely to be available for a small fee.

Howe is not against the idea of adding experience to his squad and the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has emerged as an option.

The Bundesliga outfit are likely to sell if they receive a fee in the region of €4m to €5m in the summer.