Bristol City star Harry Cornick is of the view that the Robins should be in a better position in the Championship this season with the quality they possess.

Inconsistency has been an issue for Nigel Pearson’s side this season and with five games remaining, the Robins are 13th in the league table, nine points off the last playoff spot.

On Easter Monday, Bristol City faced promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate but drew 2-2, despite leading the game 2-0 until the 59th minute.

Cornick, who scored the second goal for the Robins in the match, believes that their performances against Stoke City and Middlesbrough reflect their quality.

The Bristol City star stated that their position in the league table does not justify how good a team they are and Cornick insisted that they should be doing better this season.

He is of the opinion that the team have great potential and stated their aim to carry their late season form into next season.

“I think there is great potential in the team to do what we did against Stoke in the first half and the first 15 minutes here and show how good we are as a team”, Cornick told his club’s in-house media.

“We are in a bit of a false position, I think, because we are such a good team.

“We are so energetic; we are so lively; we make chances and we defend well.

“We should be doing better this season, but we are where we are.

“It is sort of taking this form into next season, maybe trying to make a late push towards it and trying to get going because it is a great team.”

Bristol City will be hoping to finish the season on a strong note and next they will face Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road.