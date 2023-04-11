West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has admitted that the Hammers have a lot of tough fixtures ahead, but feels there is enough depth in the squad to handle the demands.

The Hammers are struggling this season in the Premier League and David Moyes’ side have found themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

After their 5-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United in a midweek game, West Ham managed to bounce back to winning ways by defeating Fulham 1-0 at the weekend.

Bowen pointed out that West Ham have a lot of games remaining in the season and stressed the importance of squad rotation to keep the players fresh.

The Hammers star also stated that they have a terrific group of players who are always ready to step up and added that there is strong unity in the squad, with his view that they have enough depth to handle what is ahead.

“We’ve had a lot of games and we’ve got a lot of games coming up”, Bowen told West Ham’s official site.

“The manager has always spoken about that, we’ve got a fantastic group and the lads are always raring to go.

“I think you’ve seen that with the changes that were made on Saturday.

“We’re back in European action this week and we’ve got nine games in April, so it’s important to keep the squad fresh and there’s a real togetherness here.”

West Ham are in 14th place in the league table with 30 points from 29 games and on Thursday their focus will shift to the Europa Conference League quarter-final against KAA Gent.