West Ham United have the lead over Southampton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign on loan Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been on loan at Empoli since the summer and has made 13 Serie A appearances this season.

While not a regular, De Winter has caught the eye in his limited appearances and was highly impressive against AC Milan at the weekend.

A few Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham have been interested in him since January and according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, they are still keen on signing the defender.

Crystal Palace and Southampton have also been interested but West Ham have the lead in the race to sign the Belgian centre-back.

De Winter is being closely followed by the Hammers recruitment team and they are keen to take him to London.

He has a contract until 2026 with Juventus and several Serie A outfits also have their interest in him.

West Ham will have the finances to outmuscle the Italian teams if they survive in the Premier League this season.