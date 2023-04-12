Tottenham Hotspur star Ben Davies believes that his team-mate Heung-min Son’s goal-scoring ability has mostly gone under the radar given his ability to bring so much to the team without them.

Tottenham signed Son from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015 for a fee in the region of £22m.

Less than a month later, Son opened his Premier League goalscoring account, slotting home from inside the box against Crystal Palace.

The South Korean has never looked back since then and has just reached the landmark of 100 Premier League goals, the last of which came against Brighton on Saturday.

Davies, who has closely followed the progress of his team-mate and was on the pitch when Son scored his first Premier League goal, insists that the number of goals the 30-year-old has scored has gone under the radar given his overall contribution to the team without goals.

“It’s no surprise to see how his career has progressed”, Davies told his club’s official website.

“To be honest, I believe the number of goals he’s scored has almost gone under the radar because he brings so much to the team without goals.

“It takes a special player to be able to contribute as much in games as he does and to be that effective, consistently.

“You see a lot of good wingers out there, but not many get anywhere near his contributions.

“It’s incredibly impressive and huge for our team.”

Son’s overall goal contributions for Tottenham this season currently stand at 15 in 39 matches.