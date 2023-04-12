Chelsea and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on Arsenal-tracked 17-year-old winger Matheus Goncalves, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 17-year-old has already made eleven senior appearances for Flamengo and is being tracked by some of the major clubs of European football.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has already identified him as their potential target and the Gunners have been keeping a close watch on his development.

However, scouts from other Premier League clubs have also been flocking to Flamengo games to watch him in action.

And it has been claimed that Chelsea and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are keeping an eye on Goncalves.

Newcastle have already shown a penchant for spending big bucks on young and upcoming talent under their new ownership.

Chelsea are also alive to the emergence of young players and have a good footing in the South American market.

Goncalves is also attracting interest from Spain where Real Madrid are interested in him as well.

It remains to be seen whether the frequent scouting trips lead to a concrete offer on Flamengo’s table for the winger in the summer.