Chelsea are ready to make Gavi one of the highest-paid players at the club if he agrees to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The midfielder’s complicated contractual situation at Barcelona could see him leave the club for a small compensation fee.

He agreed on a new deal in September but the contract has been deemed invalid and if Barcelona do not manage to shed €200m from their wage bill before 30th June, Gavi will be out of contract.

Chelsea have already held talks with the player’s agent in Madrid last month and a new meeting has already been scheduled.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, the next meeting will be attended by the Chelsea owners and the 18-year-old’s parents.

The Chelsea hierarchy are prepared to make him one of the cornerstones of the club going forward.

Todd Boehly and company want to convey the importance of the player and how they see him develop at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also ready to put in a lucrative contract offer, which would make Gavi one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Gavi would prefer to stay at Barcelona but is open to the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.