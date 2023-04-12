Chris Wilder’s position at Championship side Watford appears to be under threat, according to talkSPORT.

Wilder only took charge at Vicarage Road last month as Watford looked to make a late push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The 55-year-old’s impact has been limited though and Watford have won just one of his six games in charge.

Watford were held to a draw at Coventry City on Easter Monday, while they were beaten at home by Huddersfield Town on Good Friday.

And it appears Watford are already having second thoughts about whether Wilder is the right man to lead them forward.

His position as Watford boss is claimed to look at risk.

The Hornets sit just 12th in the Championship table and are six points off the playoff places with just five games left to play.

They are next due to host Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City at Vicarage Road at the weekend and it remains to be seen if Wilder is still in charge when the Robins visit.