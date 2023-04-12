Galatasaray are working on signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura, who will leave north London in the summer.

Brazilian attacker Lucas will be out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and Spurs are happy for him to move on.

His contractual situation makes him an attractive proposition for a number of sides and several are showing keen interest in snapping him up.

And Turkish giants Galatasaray are amongst the sides interested in landing the Tottenham winger.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Istanbul club are actively working to bring in Lucas.

The Brazilian is not expected to make a decision over his future imminently and will sit down with his agent at the end of the season to look at the offers on his table.

Galatasaray currently sit on top of the Turkish Super Lig and could be in a position to offer Lucas the chance to play Champions League football next term.

Lucas has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, but has not scored or provided an assist.