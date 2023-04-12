Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told confidants about his serious interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham during the World Cup, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign Bellingham owing to their need to invest money across the squad rather than spend big on one player.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a top target for Real Madrid and even Manchester City are interested in signing the Dortmund star.

Manchester United have registered their interest in the player and in Ten Hag, he has a big fan at Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that the Manchester United manager told confidants that Bellingham is one player he would love to sign during the World Cup.

He was blown away by the 19-year-old midfielder in Qatar and is desperate to take him to Old Trafford.

However, signing a striker is Manchester United’s priority and big money is expected to be diverted to that need.

The arrival of a midfielder would have to be funded by selling players in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag is keen but he would have to cobble together the funds needed to sign a player of Bellingham’s stature in the coming months.