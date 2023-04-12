Everton are only prepared to offer about a third of the amount Juventus want for centre-back Federico Gatti in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old centre-back has only made ten Serie A appearances this season but has started the last three league games.

His performances in the recent games have led to speculation over his long-term future at Juventus.

Everton are interested in signing him and have made enquiries for the defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Everton are nowhere close to meeting Juventus’ asking price for the player.

The Toffees are only prepared to offer a fee in the region of €10m for Gatti for the moment.

Juventus do not want to sell him but will consider letting him go in the face of a massive offer.

The Serie A giants want around €30m before agreeing to sell Gatti, but Everton are only prepared to offer around a third of it.

Gatti has more than four years left on his contract and Juventus are under no pressure to sell him.